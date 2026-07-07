Maharashtra Rains: Raigad Administration Rescues 2 Nine-Month Pregnant Women From Flood-Hit Pen Villages

Disaster response teams evacuated two pregnant women from flood-marooned villages in Pen taluka and shifted them to hospitals | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Raigad district administration rescued two women in the final stage of pregnancy from flood-marooned villages in Pen taluka on Tuesday, carrying out back-to-back operations that ensured both were shifted to hospitals in time for medical care.

Pregnant Women Evacuated To Safety

The first rescue was launched after the administration received information that Payal Rajesh Patil (23), a nine-month-pregnant woman from Rave village, required immediate hospitalisation.

With the village completely cut off by floodwaters and no road access available, the administration deployed a government-provided inflatable boat for the operation.

Following the directions of District Collector Kishan Jawale, the rescue was coordinated by Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh Shirke, District Disaster Management Officer Sagar Pathak and Pen Sub-Divisional Officer Pravin Pawar.

Trained Aapda Mitra volunteers Abhiket Mhatre and Rajesh Mhatre navigated the swollen waters and safely evacuated Payal Patil along with four other stranded residents. An ambulance was kept ready at the evacuation point, and she was immediately shifted to a hospital in Pen.

Second Rescue Follows Immediately

Even before the first operation concluded, the administration received another emergency call from Tambadshet village, where another woman in her ninth month of pregnancy had been stranded by floodwaters. The same rescue team was redeployed and successfully evacuated the woman to safety for medical treatment.

Both rescue operations were carried out under extremely challenging conditions, with strong currents and submerged access routes making navigation difficult.

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"The timely rescue of both women ensured they received prompt medical attention. The success of the operations was made possible through effective coordination among the district administration, disaster management authorities, emergency medical services and the trained Aapda Mitra volunteers," the district administration said.

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