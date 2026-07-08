Maharashtra Rains: Panvel Municipal Corporation Averts Flood Threat By Clearing Water Hyacinth From Gadhi River; 150 Trees Fall In 5 Days

PMC removed water hyacinth from the Gadhi River to restore its flow and reduce the flood risk in Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, July 8, 2026: A potential flood threat to Panvel city was averted after the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook an emergency operation to remove a large accumulation of water hyacinth from the Gadhi River.

Following continuous heavy rainfall, large quantities of water hyacinth were washed downstream and became lodged beneath the Karanjade-Panvel bridge near Koliwada. The blockage had slowed the river's flow, raising concerns that water could back up towards Panvel city and trigger flooding in low-lying areas.

Emergency Operation Conducted

Acting swiftly, the civic body deployed machinery to clear the obstruction from beneath the bridge. The removal of the water hyacinth restored the river's natural flow, significantly reducing the risk of floodwaters entering the city, officials said.

Tree Falls Continue

Meanwhile, the city continues to grapple with widespread tree falls due to strong winds accompanying the monsoon.

According to civic officials, around 150 trees have fallen across Panvel over the past five days.

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On Monday alone, nearly 40 trees were uprooted or collapsed, blocking several roads, disrupting traffic, and affecting electricity supply and normal daily life in various parts of the city. Civic teams have been working round the clock to clear fallen trees and restore essential services.

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