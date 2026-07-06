Maharashtra Rains: MSEDCL Urges Citizens To Stay Alert To Electrical Hazards Amid Heavy Rain And Strong Winds

MSEDCL has urged residents to stay away from damaged electrical infrastructure and follow safety precautions during the ongoing monsoon | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: Amid heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flood-like conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to citizens to exercise extreme caution around electrical infrastructure to prevent accidents during the monsoon.

Chief Engineer of MSEDCL's Bhandup Circle, Sanjay Patil, said the risk of electrical accidents increases during the rainy season as heavy rain, waterlogging, and strong winds can damage power infrastructure.

Safety Measures Advised

As a precautionary measure, power supply to some transformers may have to be temporarily suspended in vulnerable areas to ensure public safety, and citizens have been urged to cooperate during such outages.

MSEDCL said heavy rain can result in trees or branches falling on power lines, snapped overhead wires, tilted or collapsed electricity poles, and water accumulation around transformers, feeder pillars, and other electrical installations. Moisture can also damage electrical equipment, increasing the possibility of electrocution.

The power utility has advised residents to maintain a safe distance from broken or hanging power lines and never attempt to touch or remove them. Any such incidents should be reported immediately to MSEDCL.

Citizens have also been asked to ensure electrical safety inside their homes. As water is a good conductor of electricity, wet switchboards, plugs, and electrical appliances should not be used.

Helplines For Emergencies

MSEDCL has advised residents to periodically inspect the earthing system of their homes, switch off electrical appliances after use, and replace damaged or exposed wires without delay.

In rural areas, the utility has cautioned against tying livestock to electricity poles or stay wires and advised people not to dry clothes near overhead power lines.

Citizens have also been urged to avoid unnecessary movement around transformers, feeder pillars, distribution boxes, and other electrical installations in public places.

In the event of a power outage, consumers have been requested not to panic and instead wait for some time before contacting MSEDCL's customer service centre.

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For reporting snapped power lines, fallen poles, burnt transformers, or any other electrical faults, MSEDCL has made its 24x7 toll-free helplines available at 1912, 19120, 1800-233-3435, and 1800-212-3435. Consumers can also contact their local control room. Additionally, power outage complaints can be registered by giving a missed call from the registered mobile number to 022-50897100.

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