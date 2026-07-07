Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead In Palghar, Over 1,260 Residents Shifted To Relief Centres | VIDEO

Rescue teams and district authorities continue evacuation and relief operations across flood-affected areas of Palghar | X

Palghar, July 7, 2026: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days has claimed 10 lives in Palghar district, with three deaths reported in the last 24 hours, even as the district administration continues rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations on a war footing.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Palghar District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, said the district recorded an average rainfall of 203 mm in the past 24 hours, resulting in flooding, waterlogging and disruption in several parts of the district.

Relief Operations Intensified

According to the Collector, 389 families comprising 1,261 people have been safely evacuated from flood-prone areas and shifted to relief centres established in schools, churches and community halls across Palghar, Vasai and Wada talukas. The administration is providing food, drinking water and other essential facilities to the displaced families.

To strengthen rescue efforts, one team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed in Virar and Vasai, while emergency teams continue to monitor vulnerable locations round the clock.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Torrential rainfall in Palghar’s western coastal region disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging reported on the Safale–Sakhare main road. A private vehicle carrying a patient got stranded in floodwaters. Local youths from Sakhare and Navzhe villages… pic.twitter.com/UfWXPEfwaN — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2026

Dr. Jakhar said the district administration has prioritised saving lives and ensuring timely rehabilitation of affected residents. Senior officials from various departments are working in shifts to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate relief measures across the district.

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Vasai area; traffic disrupted on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. pic.twitter.com/N0YbHlT5aW — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

Rain Claims 10 Lives

Despite the large-scale rescue operations, rain-related incidents have claimed 10 lives since July 1, including three deaths in the last 24 hours. One person remains missing after reportedly being swept away in the Surya River near Dahanu, and search operations are continuing.

The administration said incidents of wall collapses and drownings in overflowing streams, nullahs and flooded fields have been reported from parts of Vasai, Talasari and Dahanu talukas.

The Mahim–Kelwa Minor Irrigation Dam has reached 100 per cent capacity, and a controlled discharge of 2,951 cusecs is underway. Officials clarified that although a portion of the pitching wall has been damaged, technical inspections by the Irrigation Department have confirmed that the dam itself is structurally safe. Strengthening work using sandbags and other engineering measures is in progress.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 1,000 residents from four hamlets surrounding the dam have been shifted to safer locations. The Collector also stated that, going forward, water will not be released from dams without prior intimation to the district administration and downstream villages to ensure timely evacuation and preparedness.

Damage Assessment Underway

River levels continue to be monitored closely. The Pinjal River has crossed its warning level, while the Surya, Vaitarna and Deherje rivers remain below warning levels but are under constant observation.

Heavy rains have also caused extensive damage to property and livestock. Preliminary reports indicate that two pucca houses have been completely damaged, 73 pucca houses have suffered partial damage, four kutcha houses have collapsed, two huts have been destroyed and one poultry shed has been damaged.

Livestock losses include seven buffaloes, two bulls and more than 8,000 poultry birds, while damage to fishing boats and agricultural land is being assessed through panchnamas for compensation under government relief norms.

The Collector said traffic on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway remains unaffected, while Western Railway services between Dadar and Dahanu, which had been disrupted due to waterlogging, resumed on Monday night. Efforts are also underway to improve drainage at railway underpasses through the installation of high-capacity suction pumps in coordination with railway authorities.

Collector Appeals For Caution

The administration has also directed that teachers remain present at schools during emergency holidays declared for students so that school buildings can effectively function as relief and rehabilitation centres whenever required.

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Appealing to citizens, Dr. Jakhar urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams, dams, waterfalls, lakes and seashores until weather conditions improve.

She assured that the district administration remains fully alert and committed to protecting lives, restoring essential services and providing timely assistance to every affected citizen.

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