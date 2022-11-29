Maharashtra: Railway's SAG level team begins investigation into foot over-bridge accident at Balharpur station

e-Paper Get App
Routine maintenance and inspections of the 45-year-old foot over bridge were performed on a regular basis

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
article-image
Part of foot over-bridge collapsed in Balharpur, railway begins probe | Screengrabs
The Central Railway (CR) has started a probe into the railway bridge slab fall incident that took place at Balharpur railway station. The railroads have initiated an SAG-level (senior administrative grade) inquiry into the incident that took place on Sunday.

According to a Central Railway official, officers at the SAG level at the headquarters and division will investigate the incident. Balharshah station is in Chandrapur district, which comes under the Central Railway.

According to the railways, routine maintenance and inspections of the 45-year-old foot overbridge were performed on a regular basis. However, officials denied any developments or details about the probe.

The 16-foot-long slab that fell was a pre-cast structure, according to the police. It collapsed on Sunday at 5 pm. In the mishap, at least 15 people who were using the bridge fell on the railroad tracks.

A woman, namely Nilima Rangari, died of head injuries, and the Maharashtra government announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for her. Apart from her, two more commuters, namely Ranjana Khadtad and Radheshyam Singh, have sustained serious injuries, and their treatment is underway at a private hospital.

article-image

