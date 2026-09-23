Maharashtra: Railway Magistrate Warns Nanded DRM Of Contempt Over Bedbug-Infested VIP Room Sofas At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station

The railway magistrate has sought an explanation from the Nanded DRM over alleged non-compliance with directions concerning the VIP waiting room | AI Generated Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, September 23, 2026: A stringent order has been issued by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Railways, against the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Nanded Division, after the DRM allegedly failed to comply with directions issued following a complaint concerning pest-infested sofas in the VIP waiting room at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station.

The sofas were used by Bombay High Court Justice Manjusha Deshpande and her husband during their visit to the railway station, when they noticed and reported the same.

Magistrate Questions Non-Compliance

The JMFC has questioned the DRM over the alleged failure to conduct pest control of the VIP room and replace the old furniture with new ones. An explanation was sought as to why action should not be initiated against him for contempt of the directions issued by the judicial authority.

The notice, issued by Judicial Magistrate S. M. Aher, stated that directions had earlier been issued to the railway authorities through a letter dated May 20 to replace the sofas in the VIP room and undertake pest-control measures. However, according to the magistrate, the sofas had not been replaced and the existing ones were infested with bed bugs.

Judicial Authority Cites Inconvenience

“I had issued a direction … to you for changing sofas in VIP room in Railway Station Ch. Sambhajinagar and doing pest control in the same. But it seems, the sofas in VIP room are not substituted with new ones. So also, the existing sofas are also having bed bugs. There are around more than 15 High Court Judges' sitting in High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Bench at Aurangabad and most of the Hon'ble Judges travel by train and they have to wait in the VIP room.

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As the sofas in VIP room are having bed bugs, this is very disgusting position to sit on those sofas by Hon'ble High Court Judges i.e. Very Very Important Persons and they are now sitting in their Cars instead of sitting in VIP room. Despite of my letter under reference, the position of sofas with bed bugs is not changed. You neither took any satisfactory action regarding the same nor replied to my letter under reference since 20 May 2026. Your said act is in blatant disrespect to the direction of the Judicial Officer, which is contemptuous. So also, the same has caused inconvenience to Hon'ble High Court Judges,” the order copy reads.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing on September 30.

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