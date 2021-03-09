Maharashtra: Question banks to be provided for SSC, HSC board exam students

In order to help students prepare for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations, question banks will be provided to students, said Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, on Tuesday. Also, with a view to avoid commute and mitigate risk of spread of Covid-19 infection, the state school education department is considering the option of conducting students' exams in the schools where they are studying instead of other exam centres.

The question banks will be made available for students via online mode. Gaikwad said, "We have asked the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to prepare question bank of the academic syllabus for students appearing for SSC and HSC board exams. This question bank will add to the study material of students."

In addition, the Classes 10 and 12 curriculum will be made available to students via YouTube and Sahyadri telecommunication channel with a major focus on Mathematics, Science, and Language subjects till the last day of board exams.

In response to concerns raised by parents and students about the conduct of SSC and HSC board examinations offline amidst the pandemic, Gaikwad said, "We recently conducted exams for repeaters and ATKT students of SSC and HSC board offline at exam centres. All necessary guidelines and safety measures were followed."

For those students in restricted areas where Covid-19 cases are increasing, the state school education department is planning various schemes to prevent commute and curb risks. Gaikwad said, "We are considering the option of conducting students' exams in the schools where they are studying to avoid commute to other exam centres. Also, we are considering an alternative scheme for how exams can be conducted in schools in restricted areas after analysing the Covid-19 situation at the ground level."