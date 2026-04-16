Maharashtra PWD Minister Reviews Development Works, Stresses Quality And Timely Execution

Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale conducted a comprehensive review of development works during a regional meeting of the Public Works Department held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The meeting focused on both ongoing and completed infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and government buildings. Officials presented detailed data on departmental jurisdictions, subordinate offices, and progress of works undertaken since 2022. Projects funded under NABARD and those being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model were also reviewed.

During the meeting, Bhosale assessed works approved in the 2026 state budget and instructed officials to accelerate execution. He stressed the importance of maintaining high construction quality, particularly in government buildings, district-level infrastructure, and healthcare facilities. The minister also reviewed the quality of key projects such as the District Hospital in Beed and a 200-bed women’s hospital.

Taking note of civic concerns, the minister issued clear directives for immediate pothole repairs and the completion of pending works, especially in Paithan and Shirur areas. He further instructed officials to undertake repairs of older infrastructure alongside new development projects and to submit updated proposals where necessary.

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In addition, the maintenance of trees planted under government plantation drives was reviewed. Officials were directed to ensure proper upkeep of greenery in rest houses and government premises.

Concluding the meeting, Bhosale emphasized timely completion of all projects while ensuring accountability and adherence to quality standards.

Senior officials, including Chief Engineer Atul Chavan and several superintending engineers from civil and electrical departments, were present at the review meeting.

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