Maharashtra Pushes ESI Healthcare Expansion As Insured Workers Rise, 18 New Hospitals Approved Across State |

Mumbai: With Maharashtra witnessing a steady rise in the number of insured workers, the state government has begun pushing for a large-scale expansion of healthcare services under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme, aiming to make medical facilities more accessible to industrial and unorganised sector workers.

Labour Minister Reviews Scheme at Mantralaya

At a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar directed officials to ensure that healthcare benefits available under the ESI scheme reach “the last worker” in the state.

“Every worker in the state must receive the healthcare benefits they are entitled to. Medical facilities available in ESI hospitals should reach the last insured worker,” Fundkar said during the meeting.

49 Lakh Insured Workers, Numbers Set to Rise

The minister stressed that the government machinery must prepare in advance for a significant rise in the number of beneficiaries following the implementation of new labour laws by the Centre. Maharashtra currently has nearly 49 lakh insured workers under the ESI scheme, a figure expected to increase substantially in the coming years.

In a major infrastructure push, the Labour Minister announced that the Central Labour Department has approved 18 new ESI hospitals across Maharashtra. The move is expected to improve access to emergency and routine medical treatment for workers closer to their homes and workplaces, reducing dependency on overcrowded urban healthcare facilities.

New Medical Colleges in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur

The government is also planning to strengthen medical education linked to the ESI network. New medical colleges are set to come up in Andheri in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to address the shortage of specialist doctors and improve healthcare delivery within the system.

“These hospitals and medical colleges will become a major support system for workers and their families,” Fundkar said, adding that healthcare infrastructure alone would not be enough unless workers were made aware of the services available to them.

SMS Alerts to Inform Workers About Nearby ESI Facilities

To improve outreach and awareness, the minister instructed officials to send information about nearby ESI hospitals and available facilities directly to workers through their registered mobile numbers. Officials believe the initiative could help workers access timely treatment during emergencies and improve utilisation of government healthcare schemes.

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, ESI Corporation Regional Director Abhilasha Jha and representatives of labour organisations were present at the meeting.

Fundkar also warned that there would be “no compromise” on workers’ health and said priority would be given to making the newly approved hospitals operational at the earliest.

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