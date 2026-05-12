Maharashtra Intensifies Crackdown On Ola, Uber, Rapido Bike Taxis After Fatal Accident, Seeks FIRs Against Owners | LinkedIn

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised bike taxi operations, with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directing authorities to take strict action against app-based platforms allegedly running illegal passenger transport services in the state.

Cyber Crime Department Asked to Suspend Services

In a strong move that could escalate the ongoing tussle between traditional transport operators and app-based mobility companies, Sarnaik has written to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Department seeking immediate suspension of unauthorised bike taxi services operated through apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. He has also demanded registration of FIRs against company owners and managements under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the Transport Department, several app-based operators have allegedly been providing passenger transport services in Maharashtra without obtaining valid permissions, government approvals or complying with transport regulations. The minister stated that the increasing number of illegal bike taxis, particularly those operated through apps like Rapido, has become a serious concern from the perspective of public safety.

Lack of Driver Verification and Insurance Coverage

The government has raised concerns over the lack of passenger safeguards in such services, including inadequate driver verification, absence of insurance protection, weak emergency response systems and insufficient safety measures for women commuters.

The issue gained urgency after a recent accident involving an unauthorised bike taxi on the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road in Mumbai, in which a woman lost her life. The minister’s letter noted that an FIR has already been registered at Navghar police station in connection with the incident. The department also claimed that similar complaints and cases involving illegal bike taxi operations have surfaced at multiple police stations across the state.

Licensed Auto and Taxi Drivers Face Livelihood Threat

Officials further argued that unauthorised app-based transport services are adversely affecting the livelihood of licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers by operating outside the legal framework while continuing commercial transactions through digital platforms.

The Transport Commissioner has also separately written to the Cyber Crime Department seeking action against such applications.

“ The state government is committed to the safety of citizens and no unauthorised system violating the law will be tolerated,” Sarnaik said, warning of stringent action against companies continuing illegal operations in Maharashtra.

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