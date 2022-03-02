Maharashtra: Pune to host alternative fuel conclave from April 2

New beginnings of ‘Clean Mobility’ on Gudhi Padwa Marking the beginning of clean, green transport on the auspicious day of Gudhi Padwa, Maharashtra is hosting a first-of-its-kind alternative energy conclave called the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave from April 2, announced environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

This Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave will further Maharashtra’s commitment to quicken the transition to clean and green mobility and assist the decarbonisation of the transport sector. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will be hosting this conference from 2nd to 5th April 2022 at Pune, in collaboration with MCCIA.

This conclave will be held annually, and the core aim of this event is to engage all stakeholders, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Customers (Government, Municipal Corporations, and Private individuals), Green Energy Producers, attract potential investors to MIDC with a particular focus on alternate fuels technology, and positioning Maharashtra as a leader in the domain. Furthermore, this conclave will also act as a platform for dialogue between key stakeholders on clean mobility and create awareness about green mobility initiatives across the state.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:38 PM IST