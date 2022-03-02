Maharashtra Board Chairman to address students on FB as they await a fair decision

Maharashtra Board Chairman Ashok Bhosale will be going live on Facebook at 4 pm today to address the students taking their 10th and 12th Board Examinations.

While many students assume that he will be taking a fair decision on whether the exam would be held online or offline, some reckon that he will speak about exam pressure and wish luck to everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Sasha, a student, wrote, "The Chairman will be going live to wish us luck. Let us all focus on our studies for the exam we have the day after tomorrow. Best of luck everyone."

Another student, Joshua Soans, wrote that the Board chairman "will be addressing us in the evening stating all the rules and for the Board Exam."

Besides the guess-game, students are raising their concerns on Twitter on what the Chairman's decision should be.

Suraj Sahane, a student on Twitter, wrote, "is there any chance for Maharashtra students to get relief?"

Similar to Suraj, several students, among others, have questioned the Board's decision.

"At least give some more preparation leaves(PL) as one day isn't sufficient for us to complete 15-17 chapters. We only have 1 (PL) for maths and 1 for chemistry," Wrote Mudra, another student on Twitter.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:43 PM IST