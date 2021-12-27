Maharashtra: Pune police book Saraswat bank chairman and 7 others in cheating case

Khothrud Police in Pune on Saturday registered an FIR under the cheating and forgery charges against Saraswat Bank, its chairman and seven others.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with the Free Press Journal, the complainant in the case is 47-year-old Pune resident Smita Patil, a director of a medicare and research centre in Pune.

As per the FIR, Patil had approached a court in Shivaji Nagar in Pune against the bank and its officials - Saraswat Bank Chairman Gautam Thakur, Managing Director Smita Sandhane, senior official Anand Chalke, Zonal Managers Pallavi Sali, Ratnakar Prabhakar, Vishrantwadi Branch Manager Abhishek Bhagat, and others.

"Following the hearing of her application, the court on December 22 had directed senior police inspector Kothrud Police Station to register an offence against the bank and its officials under the provisions of CrPC, investigate the case and submit its report," the FIR stated.

"The complainant’s company had a term loan account with Saraswat Bank’s Vishrantwadi branch and between 2018 and 2020. The bank officials allegedly made a bogus loan account and then sent a proposal to the company on August 23, 2018, for a one-time settlement (OTS) of Rs 13 crore. The bank allegedly misused cheques given as security for a term-loan account by paying Rs 2.5 crore for the fake loan account," the complainant's FIR alleged.

"As per the complainant, the OTS that was discussed between the complainant and the bank and the cheques that were given against it to the bank, the bank got them en-cashed by putting them in another account, which was a duplicate account. We are probing the forgery and cheating allegations made by the complainant. We will call all those named in the FIR to get their statements recorded in connection with the case," senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap told FPJ on Monday.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested in yet another cheating case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:15 PM IST