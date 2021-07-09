Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders in Sindhudurg till July 22

Mumbai: The Sindhudurg district administration has clamped prohibitory orders till July 22 whereby the gathering of five or more persons and processions are prohibited. The district collector K Manjulakshmi has issued a new order to avoid crowding at public places as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has not yet receded, in addition, there is a threat of Delta Plus variant and the emergence of a possible third wave.

The collector has issued the prohibition order as per Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act. Weapons, including swords, spears, sticks, guns, knives, sticks or any other such items that can be used to harm anyone, were strictly banned.

The district prohibits the carrying, collection or manufacture of equipment or devices for carrying or disposing of rocket-propelled grenades or other explosives or other missiles.

As per the prohibitory order, demonstrations and processions are prohibited. Demonstrations of persons or corpses or figures or their images which may hurt the feelings of the society are banned.

Besides, making offensive announcements in public, singing songs or playing musical instruments, gathering and congregations have been prohibited.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable to the government employees while discharging their duties. Besides, the persons who had obtained due permission from the Superintendent of Police or the police inspectors or the competent police officers will be spared from the action under the prohibitory order. In addition, it will also not be applicable for religious ceremonies, weddings and funerals.

The district collector issued the order on a day when 248 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Sindhudurg district. The progressive cases are reported t 44,026 and 1,068 deaths.