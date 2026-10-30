Maharashtra: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Nashik On October 31 For Simhastha Maha Kumbh Preparations

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the ceremonial flag-hoisting marking the beginning of preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela | X

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Nashik on Saturday, October 31, to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of preparations for the Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela.

According to an official statement, the President will grace the Dhwaj Stambh Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies and address a public programme on the occasion.

CM And Deputy CMs Invite President

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, recently met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and formally invited her to the event.

Kumbh Mela Events And Launches Planned

She has also been invited to attend the Godavari river aarti, the launch of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority's website and theme song, and the unveiling of a coffee-table book and commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Kumbh Mela.

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Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has invited her to visit the historic Tapovan area and take stock of its natural and cultural heritage, amid controversy over the proposed felling of trees for Kumbh-related infrastructure.

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