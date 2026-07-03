Maharashtra Prepares For Possible El Niño Impact With Advance Planning For Fertilisers, Seeds & Crop Loans

Agriculture Minister Adv. Ashish Jaiswal outlines Maharashtra's advance kharif preparedness amid possible El Niño conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Adv. Ashish Jaiswal on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that the state government has made comprehensive advance preparations for the kharif season in view of the possible impact of El Niño, ensuring adequate availability of fertilisers, seeds, crop loans, fuel and water to avoid hardship for farmers.

Replying to a Calling Attention motion moved by MLC Sadabhau Khot, Jaiswal said the government had held high-level review meetings under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assess kharif preparedness across all districts. Supplementary questions were raised by members Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Khodke and Dr Pragya Satav.

Advance Preparations Underway

The minister said the state has coordinated closely with the Centre to ensure uninterrupted supplies of agricultural inputs. Maharashtra has stocked more than the required quantity of seeds and maintained sufficient reserves of chemical fertilisers.

He added that the state has also strengthened monitoring through the Sarathi portal to curb the sale of counterfeit seeds, making Maharashtra the first state in the country to introduce such a system.

Jaiswal said the government has banned the practice of forcing farmers to purchase additional products along with subsidised fertilisers, significantly reducing complaints related to fertiliser linkage sales. Last year, authorities suspended licences, seized stocks and registered criminal cases against violators.

Support For Farmers

He appealed to farmers not to rush sowing due to delayed rainfall, adding that while crop loan disbursement has been slightly delayed, all eligible farmers will receive credit without difficulty. Nationalised banks have already disbursed crop loans worth Rs 6,490 crore, he said.

The minister also informed the House that the government is considering creating a dedicated mechanism to provide quicker compensation to farmers affected by counterfeit seeds instead of requiring them to pursue lengthy consumer court proceedings.

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To address possible drought conditions, the government has introduced a policy allowing women's self-help groups to lease government and grazing land for Rs 1 per year to promote fodder cultivation and strengthen livestock preparedness.

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