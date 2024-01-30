Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar'a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Finally Joins Maha Vikas Agadi Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar | FPJ

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has officially joined the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) ahead of the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections. The development came after days of speculation and discussions Ambedkar's move to join the alliance.

Nana Patole, the State President of Congress, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Ambedkar will participate in the MVA's meeting on February 2. "Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has been included in Mahavikas Aghadi today. Adv. Balasaheb Ambedkar will participate in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting on February 2," Raut said in the post. "Vanchit will undoubtedly bolster the anti-dictatorship struggle in the country. The Constitution of India is in jeopardy, and we must unite to safeguard it."

Read Also Shiv Sena UBT Can Ally With VBA If MVA Seat Sharing Fails For Upcoming LS Polls: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar has been vocal about the need for a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming polls. Despite political differences between VBA and other constituent parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi, the decision to include them in the alliance was announced today, January 30.