Maharashtra Politics: Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Verdict Deepens Suspense Over Omraje's Next Move, Exposes Mahayuti Rift | VIDEO

The Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case verdict has intensified speculation over MP Omraje Nimbalkar's political future and triggered divergent reactions within Mahayuti | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 20: The CBI court verdict in the Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case on Saturday has further deepened the suspense over Omraje Nimbalkar’s next political move, including the possibility of his quitting the Shiv Sena (UBT). The verdict has also exposed cracks within the BJP-led Mahayuti, with differences of opinion among alliance partners coming to the fore.

Soon after the verdict, Omraje, who is among the six MPs likely to align with the Mahayuti, said he would take a decision within two days after consulting the people of his constituency, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad).

Pune, Maharashtra: On Operation Tiger, Shiv Sena UBT MP Om Raje Nimbalkar says, "I will clarify my political stance after consulting with the public. Regardless of my political decision, I have never spoken—nor will I ever speak—against Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.… pic.twitter.com/OaagKfZjny — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

While those close to him say he was prepared to quit Shiv Sena (UBT), the 42-year-old MP’s remarks appeared to create confusion. He said he had never spoken against Uddhav Thackeray or Aaditya Thackeray and would not do so in the future either.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case, Lawyer of accused Padamsinh Patil, Bhushan Mahadik says, "They have the right to approach the upper court, it is their fundamental right and they can do so. But whatever allegations they are making are false. This case has… pic.twitter.com/8OjhqtzEUi — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2026

Questions over Omraje’s next move

“He might be in a state of shock,” was the reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai. His colleague Sanjay Raut has alleged that Omraje was given assurances of a favourable verdict in his father’s murder trial. Desai cited media reports claiming that Nimbalkar had been made certain promises prior to the verdict.

“After twenty years, what he thought would result in convictions has ended in acquittal. It has dealt a severe blow to Omraje’s expectations. Naturally, how he views and evaluates it remains to be seen,” Desai told the media. He added that Nimbalkar should now realise “who had the affinity and affection for him, and who merely made promises.”

Asked whether Nimbalkar could return to the UBT fold following the verdict, Desai said the decision rested solely with party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has already issued a show-cause notice to six dissident MPs, giving them 24 hours from Saturday to submit a written explanation for their abstention. Failure to respond would be treated as voluntarily giving up party membership.

Differences emerge within Mahayuti

On the other hand, the verdict exposed differences among Mahayuti partners.

While BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsingh Patil, son of Dr Padamsingh Patil, the principal accused in the murder case, described the prosecution as a political conspiracy to frame his father, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Kolhapur that the CBI would challenge the acquittal of Dr Patil and seven others.

#WATCH | Kolhapur: On CBI court acquitting all acccused in 2006 double murder case of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "...All accused have been acquitted. This is a highly unfortunate incident...CM Fadnavis and I have… pic.twitter.com/wUV2GorT3M — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Shinde also said that following the verdict, he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kolhapur on Saturday.

According to Shinde, Shah directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to challenge the judgment in a higher court, and the central agency would act accordingly. The decision may not go down well with the Patil family.

Political implications in Dharashiv

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is the sister of Dr Padamsingh Patil and the aunt of Rana Jagjitsingh Patil, who is the arch political rival of Omraje Nimbalkar in Dharashiv district politics. If Omraje decides to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the rivalry is likely to intensify further.

Also Watch:

Omraje won the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024 by defeating Rana Jagjitsingh Patil’s wife, Archana Patil, by a margin of 3.29 lakh votes.

Omraje’s decision to join the Shinde-led Sena may ultimately depend on the political assurances he receives from the BJP regarding Dharashiv district politics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/