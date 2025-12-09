Maharashtra Politics: Dy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe Orders Breach Of Privilege Action Against NCP (SP) Leader Suryakant More For Alleged Derogatory Remarks

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe | File pic

Nagpur, Dec 09: Deputy chairperson of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday gave a ruling to take up breach of privilege action against an NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader, Suryakant Hansraj More, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Upper House, its chair and members.

She also directed the government to examine if a criminal proceeding could be initiated against More for his public diatribe against the legislative council.

Motion Moved in Council

Soon after the question hour, BJP’s Pravin Darekar moved the motion seeking action for insulting the council members and breaching their special privileges. It led to a lengthy discussion on the urgent need to uphold the dignity and stature of the Upper House, which has a constitutional validity and crucial role to play in the bicameral system of governance.

Crossing party lines, 11 members of the Upper House supported the motion and demanded that More be taught a lesson for his undemocratic utterances.

Details of Alleged Remarks

As per Darekar’s statement, More, the NCP (SP) leader from Ratnapur village in Jamkhed taluka of Ahilya Nagar district, made the deeply hurting remarks about the legislative council, its structure, and method of electing members.

He allegedly uttered the insults in the presence of party MLA Rohit Pawar and leader Sushma Andhare on November 23 during nagar parishad poll campaign.

Speech Comparing Council and Assembly

According to Darekar, the MLA and other leaders watched silently as More went on to make disparaging remarks against the legislative council, which he opined had no importance or relevance in the governance system and acted as a mere rubber stamp to pass legislations sent to it by the state Assembly or power house.

In the said public speech, More went on to pit the council or Vidhan Parishad, which has red carpets, badges and seating, against the Assembly or Vidhan Sabha with its green-coloured furnishing. He said the red commands no respect before the green. The Assembly with 288 elected members has more importance than the Council that has only 78 members.

Members Demand Deterrent Action

Members, including Anil Parab, Shashikant Shinde, Manisha Kayande, Rajesh Rathod, Eknath Khadse, Krupal Tumane, and Abhijeet Wanjari, came up strongly in support of the breach of privilege action sought against More and said unless a deterrent action was taken, it could encourage others to make such remarks, intimidating the members of the Council who enter the House on the dint of their social status and achievements and represent lakhs of people. The need to expedite the matter and give full powers to get an early response to the privilege committee’s queries was also raised.

Matter Referred to Committee

Taking a positive view of the concern expressed by members for upholding the dignity of the august House, Gorhe referred the matter to a breach of privileges committee of seven members. She went on further to direct the government to seek legal action under BharatCrPC 2023.

