Maharashtra Politics: Dhananjay Munde Appeals For Responsibilities, Sparks Speculation In NCP

Political buzz has intensified over the possible return of former minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Dhananjay Munde into active politics. The debate resurfaced after Munde, while speaking at a program in Karjat, urged party leaders not to keep him “empty” and to assign him some responsibility within the party or government.

Background of Resignation

Munde, who was forced to resign earlier after his close aide Valmik Karad was arrested in connection with the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, has once again expressed his desire for rehabilitation in active politics. For a period, he had kept himself away from public programs citing health reasons, but his renewed presence at party events has reignited speculation.

Appeal to Party Leadership

At the Karjat event, Munde said, “My request to state president Sunil Tatkare is that he should continue guiding us. If we go wrong, he should correct us. But do not keep me empty anymore. Please give me responsibilities.”

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Hints at Consideration

Responding to this appeal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gave clear indications of considering Munde’s request. “His appeal will be respected and taken into account,” Pawar said, hinting that the party may soon accommodate Munde in some role.

State President Adopts Cautious Stance

However, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare adopted a cautious stance. “Munde asked me for work. That can have different interpretations. Since he resigned earlier for certain reasons and judicial processes are still underway, the matter will be discussed at the appropriate time. The final decision will be taken by our senior leaders, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Tatkare said.

Chhagan Bhujbal Suggests Focus on OBC Reservation

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal responded in his characteristic witty style. He said, “The party will certainly consider Munde’s demand, but until then, I would say there is one responsibility he can focus on. The late Gopinath Munde had worked extensively on OBC reservation, and much of that work is still pending. If Dhananjay Munde takes part in this struggle, it would not only benefit the community but also fulfill Gopinath Munde’s dream.”