Maharashtra Politics: CM Devendra Fadnavis Revisits Power Of Cartoons At Book Launch With Thackeray Brothers As BJP's Navnath Ban Sharpens Political Attacks | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stole the show at a book launch attended by former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. After a long time, Fadnavis shared the dais with his political rivals.

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Recently, relations between them had been strained, with Uddhav and Raj repeatedly blaming Fadnavis for administrative failures, deteriorating state finances, severe drought and inadequate resources to tackle the crisis. Both Thackerays had seldom missed an opportunity to criticise him.

Significantly, Fadnavis maintained that the book launch was an apolitical event and refrained from addressing the law and order situation. The audience was keen to hear his views on the prevailing political situation, particularly the series of agitations across the state and his government’s response.

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Instead, Fadnavis highlighted the power of cartoons to convey criticism more effectively than spoken words, without directly targeting anyone. He observed that the last speaker at a public event enjoys a distinct advantage, as others have no opportunity to respond once the speech concludes.

Incidentally, Fadnavis was the last speaker, preceded by Uddhav and Raj. Both Thackerays were unusually restrained in their remarks against the Chief Minister. Although the audience anticipated political fireworks, the event remained largely cordial.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban appears to have become a target of criticism from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Interestingly, Shinde’s Sena, despite being an ally, has reportedly faced more pointed questions from Ban than the Opposition.

The 40-year-old Ban has extensive experience in electronic media. The BJP leadership had felt that its existing spokespersons were unable to effectively counter their counterparts in Congress, Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. There was a growing perception within the party that it needed more articulate spokespersons capable of taking on political opponents directly.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party’s attacks lacked sharpness, focus and impact. Despite adequate training, its spokespersons failed to make the desired impression, prompting the leadership to consider replacing the entire team with individuals possessing stronger subject knowledge and communication skills.

Chief Minister Fadnavis subsequently intervened and initiated corrective measures. As a first step, he replaced the existing team and entrusted its leadership to Ban. According to a BJP leader, Ban’s induction has brought a marked improvement in the party’s communication strategy.