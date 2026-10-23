Maharashtra Politics: CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Forensic Probe Into Manoj Jarange's Viral Audio Clip, Ramdas Kadam Targets BJP Leaders |

Nagpur/Mumbai, Oct 23: Escalating tension within Maharashtra's ruling alliance over a controversial audio clip led Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to order a forensic probe, as Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam accused BJP insiders of plotting with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to "finish" Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis said in Nagpur that the audio clip released by Jarange, which purportedly claims that Rs 500 crore was delivered to him through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, will be thoroughly investigated using forensic methods.

Hours later, Kadam called a press conference in Mumbai accusing Jarange of colluding with a section of the BJP to politically "finish a Maratha leader", an apparent reference to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the Nagpur Graduates' seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, Fadnavis said that a delegation of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had met him seeking a probe into the matter. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has also questioned some BJP leaders whose names have cropped up in the audio.

"We all have the same question: why have these conversations emerged now, after two and a half years? What exactly are the motives behind their emergence? Who is being targeted? For what purpose? There are many questions in this regard," Fadnavis said.

He said even Jarange has demanded an investigation concerning the audio.

"The Shiv Sena delegation has sought a probe, and the BJP has done so too. Even Jarange has demanded an investigation. Therefore, the matter will certainly be thoroughly investigated using forensic methods, and we will uncover whatever truth there is," the Chief Minister said.

Jarange had on Thursday released the audio clip in Jalna, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched to silence him and weaken the Maratha agitation. He made the recording public after Deputy CM Eknath Shinde challenged him to prove allegations that the latter had secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP, Shrikant Shinde.

In the viral audio, a woman is allegedly heard claiming that Rs 500 crore had been delivered to Jarange through Shrikant Shinde (deputy chief minister's son). Speakers in the recording are also purportedly heard discussing strategies to counter Jarange's growing political influence in the Marathwada region ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

One speaker allegedly suggests countering Jarange indirectly, noting that his campaign portraying the BJP as anti-Maratha could pose a significant electoral challenge.

Kadam, meanwhile, launched an attack on Jarange, accusing him of fooling the Maratha community, driving a wedge between groups, and being involved in state tender processes.

"You are trying to hatch a conspiracy to finish a Maratha leader (Eknath Shinde) by colluding with the BJP," Kadam said.

Asking who within the BJP was attempting to undermine Shinde, Kadam pointed out that the names of BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and MLC Prasad Lad, both considered close aides of the Chief Minister, had surfaced in connection with the controversy. He also displayed photographs of Lad and Jarange having a meal together.

"Who are the ones in the BJP trying to finish Eknath Shinde?" Kadam asked.

The former minister said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the Chief Minister demanding a detailed forensic examination of the audio clip.

Kadam warned that the day Jarange goes after Shinde, the community will go after him.

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