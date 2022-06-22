Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to hold press conference at 7 PM today

Thane: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs, will hold a press conference at 7 PM today (Wednesday). This will be after party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state.

Earlier in the day, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs. "Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told news agency ANI over the phone.

Shinde said that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"As far as the current political situation is concerned, I would say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the Chief Minister. We have not decided on the future course of action," added Shinde.

Forty MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam this morning.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.