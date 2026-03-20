Maharashtra Political Storm Erupts As Rupali Chakankar Resigns Amid Controversy |

Mumbai: A major political storm has gripped Maharashtra following the emergence of controversial photographs allegedly showing Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, in the company of arrested self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat alias Captain Kharat. The development has triggered sharp reactions from across party lines, According to sources, Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has ordered her to resign from the post. She met CM Fadanvis after meeting DG Sadanand Date on Friday evening and made her statement before him. Demand for her resignation intensified on Friday morning when opposition party leaders reacted strongly against her.

Leaders from opposition parties and social activists have launched a coordinated attack, questioning Chakankar’s moral authority to continue in a position meant to safeguard women’s rights. Sushma Andhare of the Shiv Sena UBT stated that the allegations have severely undermined public trust in the commission. She argued that women would find it difficult to seek justice if the head of such an institution is herself linked to an accused in a serious crime. Andhare went a step further, demanding a narco test to uncover the truth and raising questions about certain personal incidents allegedly linked to Kharat’s influence.

Echoing similar concerns, Social activist Anjali Damania called for Chakankar’s immediate removal, warning of a statewide agitation if action is not taken within 24 hours. She alleged that Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer turned astrologer, was involved in multiple illegal activities, including financial fraud, land grabbing, and the exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices. According to her, vulnerable women, especially from economically weaker backgrounds, were manipulated, while wealthy followers were allegedly extorted through fake remedies and rituals.

Senior opposition leaders also joined the chorus. Sanjay Raut described the controversy as “extremely serious,” stating that any association between a women’s rights authority and an accused in such crimes raises troubling questions. Vijay Wadettiwar emphasized that moral responsibility demands Chakankar step down until an impartial inquiry is completed. Meanwhile, Atul Londhe suggested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior woman police officer of ADG rank should probe the case to ensure transparency.

The controversy has also put the ruling Nationalist Congress Party under scrutiny. Damania questioned whether party leadership, including Sunetra Pawar, was comfortable with Chakankar continuing in her role. Responding to the growing outrage, senior NCP leader Praful Patel stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the matter.

Amid the escalating row, Chakankar has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement posted on X, she clarified that she had no knowledge of Kharat’s alleged criminal activities and expressed confidence in the police investigation, stating that she has full faith in a fair and impartial probe.

Kharat, who had reportedly developed connections with several political figures over the years, was arrested in Nashik earlier this week. According to police sources, he is accused of sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman multiple times over a span of three years. The complainant alleged that Kharat manipulated her by claiming her husband’s life was in danger and allegedly administered sedative-laced drinks before assaulting her.

Sources indicated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken serious note of the case and directed strict action. Following his instructions, the state police initiated a detailed investigation, collecting substantial digital evidence, including video clips, before making the arrest.

Rupali Chakankar has resigned as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission following mounting pressure over her alleged association with Ashok Kharat, who is facing serious accusations of sexually exploiting hundreds of women.

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The controversy erupted after photos and videos of Chakankar with Kharat went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and political backlash. As public outrage intensified, demands for her resignation grew stronger.

Responding to the pressure, Chakankar stepped down from her post and submitted her resignation to Sunetra Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sources indicate that Chakankar may also be asked to resign from her position as the state president of the NCP’s women’s wing, as the party seeks to contain the fallout from the controversy.

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