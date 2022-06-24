Maharashtra Political Crisis: Police stations across state on high alert, here's why | - PTI

All Police stations in Maharashtra, especially those in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert, ANI reported.

"Police received information that Shiv Sainiks can take to the streets in large numbers. To ensure that peace prevails, Police have been asked to remain alert," Maharashtra Police informed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalized a board outside the office of party MLA Mangesh Kudalkar who is part of the group of rebel legislators led by senior Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, police said.

Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency in the city. He is camping in Guwahati along with Shinde and other Sena MLAs who have rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph, said a police official.

Before they could attack the MLA's office, police personnel on the spot intervened, following which they dispersed, he added.

Mumbai police have stepped up security at several locations including Shiv Sena `shakhas' (local offices) in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion.

Uddhav dares rebels to 'win elections sans Sena, Thackeray name'

Launching a scorching counter-attack on the rebels, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dared them to win the elections "without using the name of Shiv Sena or the Thackerays", even as allies Nationalist Congress Party-Congress reiterated their commitment to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Addressing a meeting of Sena's district heads and others, Thackeray said that he has left the official residence 'Varsha', but not lost his "will to fight" for the party.

Slamming the rebels' leader Eknath Shinde, he recalled how he did a lot for him, yet Shinde was hurling a series of baseless allegations against the Sena and Thackeray.

"I did everything possible for Shinde... I allotted him the Urban Development portfolio which I handled. His son (Dr Shrikant Shinde) is a two-time MP and now they are commenting on my son (Minister Aditya Thackeray), and levelling many allegations even against me," said Thackeray.

He challenged the rebels to show courage and go among the people without taking the names of Shiv Sena or the party founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The CM reiterated how he had become the CM against his wishes and had no desire to wield power.

"Now, those people who used to claim that they would give their lives rather than quit the Shiv Sena have fled from here. The rebels want to destroy the party... I never imagined in my dreams I would become the CM and have even offered to quit... I have vacated the 'Varsha' bungalow but not left the determination to fight out," Thaekeray asserted.

The Sena chief also threw the field open saying anybody in the party is free to leave and they can take away the MPs or others, but not the roots of the party which remains intact.

Simultaneously, the NCP-Congress have reaffirmed their resolve to fight out the political crisis unitedly and stand behind Thackeray till the end.

(With inputs from agencies)

