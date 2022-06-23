Maharashtra political crisis: Here's how the day looked at Sena Bhavan and Matoshree | - PTI

Amid the heated political atmosphere, Shiv Sena's Dadar -based headquarter, Sena Bhavan, was the centre of activities focussing on supporting the beleaguered CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sena MP Vinayak Raut held a meeting of the party's shakha pramukhs who expressed their support to the CM Uddhav Thackeray. The party removed leader Sada Sarvankar and appointed Milind Vaidya as a Vibhag Pramukh of Dadar, Mahim, Naigaon and Dharavi area.

Shiv Sena party workers gathered today outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. They were sloganeering and showing their support to Thackeray in this difficult time. 92 years old Chandrbagha Shinde who was popular during the agitation against Navneet Rana also visited Matoshree to keep Uddhav Thackeray's morale high.

Heavy Police security was deployed outside the Matoshree bungalow. Many Shivsainiks gathered and expressed their support for Party leadership. Balkrishna Naik, Shivsainik of Kurla area carved a tattoo of Balsaheb on his chest and said, "MLA's will return soon. They are disappointed. so they will return back. Who will ask them? They should see what happened to those MLAs who ditched Shivsena in the past. Shivsena Angar hai baaki sab bhangar hai."

Balkrishna Tawade, another Shivsainik from Kalina, Santa Cruz area said, "We all crores of Shiv Sainiks are behind Uddhav Saheb. Shivsena will jump like a Phoenix bird. When Shiv Sainik rises then rebellion vanishes. What happened with Narayan Rane, he is nowhere now." He further said, " Eknath Shinde is an auto driver, it is the Shivsena who made him a minister. Shivsena means not MLA Shivsena means lakhs of Shiv Sainiks."

92 years old Chandrbagha Shinde became popular during the agitation against Navneet Rana. She is also known as 'Fire Ajji'. She told the media, "I cried when I saw Uddhav saheb return home last night. I told Uddhav saheb not to worry. We all are with you. The person who ditches you was autowala once, you made him MLA. You don't worry, take care of your health. everyone saw how many shiv sainiks were there last night."

Similarly, hundreds of Shivsainik and ward-level officer bearers were present at Shivsena Bhavan. Shivsena MP, Vinayak Raut conducted meetings of Shakha Pramukh and deputy shakha pramukh at Shivsena Bhavan. He removed Sada Sarvankar, from post of Vibhagpramukh of dadar and Mahim area and appointed Milind Vaidya as the new Vibhagpramukh. A corporator who was present there said, "Sada had appointed his supporters on the important positions of various wards. one of his supporters and Shakhapramukh is absconded now. The place of Sada Sarvankar is now empty. Hence Vinayak Rautji appointed Milind Vaidya on his place."