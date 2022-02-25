Maharashtra: Police recover ammunition during anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli

The police have recovered ammunition hidden in Gram Jamtola forest of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off about hidden arms, the police launched an anti-Naxal operation in Gram Jamtola forest on Wednesday, the official said.

The police recovered a pressure cooker bomb, a detonator, four gelatine sticks, six sprinter steel pieces, 45 gm gun powder and other Naxalrelated articles, he said.

The explosives were recovered amid the ongoing tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC), the official said.

Superintendent of police Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal appreciated the C-60 commandos and BDDS personnel involved in the operation and congratulated them for its fine execution, a release here stated.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:17 AM IST