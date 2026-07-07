Maharashtra: Police Probe Cyber-Slavery Case After Dharashiv Man Lured With Fake Thailand Job, Forced Into Online Fraud

Police are investigating a cyber-slavery case involving a man allegedly trafficked to the Thailand-Myanmar border and forced into online fraud | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: The police are investigating a case of cyber slavery in which a man was lured with a job opportunity in Thailand and allegedly forced to engage in online cybercrimes.

The victim also told his family that he was made to work for around 18 hours a day and was given electric shocks and subjected to torture if he failed to comply with the demands of the scammers.

Job Offer Turns Into Ordeal

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Khed in Dharashiv. The complainant's brother had completed a hotel management course. In April, he came across a job advertisement on Facebook. The advertisement contained a mobile number, on which the complainant's brother called and made inquiries regarding the job.

The scammer told the victim about a job vacancy in a hotel in Bangkok and offered a monthly salary of Rs 80,000. The victim then informed his family about the job opportunity and left for Pune on April 29. He reached Bangkok on May 1. On May 7, the complainant's mother received a WhatsApp call from the victim.

Allegations Of Torture

Over the phone, the victim told his family that on reaching Bangkok, he was abducted by unknown men from outside the airport and taken to an unknown location by boat. The victim further told his family that instead of giving him a job in a hotel, the scammers forced him to carry out online frauds for around 18 hours a day.

The victim told his family that if he failed to meet the demands of the scammers, they would torture him by giving him electric shocks, assaulting him, and threatening to kill him. The scammers also forcibly took his passport, other important documents, and mobile phone, leaving him stranded.

The victim also informed his family that around 12 more people from Maharashtra were trapped in the syndicate with him and pleaded with them to rescue him. On June 17, the victim shared his location with the complainant, which was on the Thailand-Myanmar border. Since then, the complainant has not received any message from the victim.

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Police Register Case

The victim's family then approached the police, who registered an offence in the matter. A case has been registered under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 127 (wrongful confinement), 143 (trafficking of persons), and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

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