CBI Arrests 2 Key Accused In Cyber Slavery And Human Trafficking Network Linked To Southeast Asia Scam Compounds

CBI investigators have intensified action against a trafficking network accused of sending Indians to cyber scam compounds in Southeast Asia | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two key accused in connection with an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking network that allegedly lured Indian nationals to scam compounds operating in Southeast Asia under the guise of lucrative overseas employment opportunities.

Earlier, in May 2026, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across four states, including Mumbai, as part of the same investigation and arrested an accused involved in the trafficking network.

Those arrested have been identified as Nipender Chaudhary and Nilesh Narpatsinh Purohit.

Cyber slavery and human trafficking network

According to the CBI, the investigation pertains to a criminal network of agents and facilitators who recruited Indian citizens by promising attractive jobs in countries across Southeast Asia.

The victims were subsequently transported to scam compounds, primarily located in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to conditions described as “cyber slavery.”

"These scam compounds are operated by transnational cybercrime syndicates and serve as hubs for large-scale cyber-enabled financial frauds targeting victims across multiple countries. Indian nationals trafficked to these facilities were allegedly coerced into participating in illegal cybercrime activities. Their freedom of movement was restricted, passports were confiscated, and several victims reportedly faced physical and psychological abuse. In many cases, families were compelled to pay substantial sums of money to secure the release of their relatives," said a CBI official.

Roles of the arrested accused

The agency's probe has revealed that one of the arrested accused worked on behalf of a scam compound operator and played a critical role in arranging logistics for Indian nationals trafficked to Myanmar through Thailand.

Victims were transported from Bangkok to Mae Sot before being illegally moved across the Thailand–Myanmar border into scam compounds operating in Myanmar. The accused is alleged to have coordinated transportation and logistical support for the trafficking network.

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The second arrested accused played a central role in managing a network of sub-agents across India on behalf of scam compound operators.

Investigations indicate that he operated from an office located within a scam compound near the Thailand–Myanmar border and received payments in cryptocurrency from operators of the illegal establishments, officials said.

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