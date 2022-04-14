Maharashtra: 'Police keeping eye on all areas', says HM Dilip Walse Patil after Raj Thackeray's ultimatum for loudspeakers at mosque

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum for mosques to take down loudspeakers by May 3rd, i.e before Ramadan EID, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil assured that Government is prepared for the upcoming festive season. He said, "Police is keeping an eye on all areas to ensure that no communal tension breaks out anywhere."

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the loudspeakers at mosque till May 3rd. In his public speech , he had said, "Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

While slamming people who criticize Sharad Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil added, "It has become a favourite trend of people to give statements against Sharad Pawar. Everyone knows his role in politics, I don't think tweeting against him would benefit anyone in any way."

Dilip Walse Patil also criticised Devendra Fadanvis over his statement on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he said, "Devendra Fadnavis' allegations are baseless, there is no truth in them. BJP has linked Sharad Pawar's name to Dawood Ibrahim earlier too. They have distorted facts and linked Nawab Malik and Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim, which is not correct."

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:59 PM IST