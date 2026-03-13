Maharashtra Police Investigate IIT Bombay Cartridge Case, Arrest Bihar-Origin Individuals: Minister Yogesh Kadam

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that police have conducted a detailed investigation into the case of live cartridges found in a hostel at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) in Powai and arrested the persons involved.

Replying to a notice raised under Rule 93 by member Bhai Jagtap, Kadam said that since IIT Bombay functions under the Central government, the police had to obtain prior permission before entering the campus for investigation.

He said the live cartridges were found in the bag of a friend of an IIT student staying in the hostel. Both the student and his friend are from Bihar. As the institute allows guests to stay in the hostel, the friend had come to visit and was staying there.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the cartridges had been brought from Bihar. Police traced the person who supplied the cartridges and arrested him. Action has also been taken against the individual from whom the cartridges were purchased, and cases have been registered against all those involved after identifying the entire chain.

The minister said further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the incident, and the House will be informed about additional findings as the probe progresses.

