Maharashtra Police Honours Gondia & Thane Teams for Outstanding Investigation & Conviction | file pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police have announced the recipients of the “Best Qualitative Investigation” and “Best Conviction” awards for February 2026, recognising exemplary work by police teams in Gondia district and Thane city.

The Gondia District Police, particularly the Salekasa Police team, have been selected for the Best Qualitative Investigation award. The team successfully cracked a complex murder case of a microfinance employee without any direct eyewitnesses, relying solely on a rope recovered from the crime scene to trace and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the Best Conviction award has been conferred upon the Thane City Police, specifically the Shil-Daighar Police team. The case involved the recovery of a शव found inside an iron trunk with hands and legs tied in the Diva creek area. Acting on confidential inputs, the police arrested the accused and built a strong case using solid forensic and circumstantial evidence.

Due to the robust investigation and effective presentation in court, the charges against the accused were proven beyond reasonable doubt. On February 25, 2026, the Sessions Court sentenced both accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000 each.

The awards were presented on April 10, 2026, by Maharashtra Director General of Police, Sadanand Date. From Gondia Police, Police Inspector Bhushan Burade, Police Inspector Purushottam Aherkar, Assistant Police Inspector Kishor Mavaskar, Police Havaldar Vitthalprasad Thakre, and Police Naik Dinesh Jambhulkar were honoured for Best Qualitative Investigation.

From Thane City Police, then Police Inspector Ramchandra Kashinath Mohite and Police Havaldar Sachin Madhav Sawale were awarded for Best Conviction. The awardees received cash prizes and commendation certificates for their outstanding performance. Senior officials also extended their best wishes to the officers for their future endeavours.