Maharashtra Police Forms SIT To Reinvestigate Alleged 2007 Custodial Death Of Pardhi Activist Suman Kale

Maharashtra Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct a fresh probe into the alleged custodial death of Pardhi activist Suman Kale | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fresh and comprehensive probe into the alleged custodial death of Pardhi community social worker Suman Kale, nearly two decades after her death and almost two months after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an independent investigation into the case.

SIT Constituted For Fresh Probe

An order issued on August 13 by Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), State, Lakhmi Gautam, said the SIT would investigate the criminal case registered at Bhingar Camp police station in Ahilyanagar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It will also examine all applications, complaints and other matters connected with Kale’s death.

Sudhir Hiremath, Special Inspector General of Police, Crime-West, CID, Maharashtra, Pune, has been appointed to head the SIT, while Pravin Salunke, Additional Director General of Police, Highway Security, Maharashtra, Mumbai, will supervise its functioning.

The SIT has been directed to complete the investigation into the criminal case as well as the inquiry into all applications and matters concerning Kale’s death within three months and submit its report to the concerned office.

The development follows a long-pending campaign by Kale’s family and activists seeking an independent investigation into allegations of custodial torture and murder.

Kale, a member of the Pardhi community, was allegedly picked up by the Shrirampur police in May 2007 in connection with a suspected gold robbery.

Family Disputes Suicide Claim

Her brother, Girish Chavan, has been pursuing the case for nearly two decades. The family has alleged that Kale was illegally detained between May 12 and May 14, 2007, and subjected to severe physical and mental torture. The family has also disputed the initial police version that Kale had consumed poison and died by suicide.

Following years of legal battle and representations, a murder case was eventually registered against the concerned police personnel. The family has further alleged that medical records were fabricated to protect the accused police officers and the treating doctor.

According to findings recorded during the investigation, Kale was allegedly taken into custody from her residence on May 12, 2007, and remained in the illegal custody of the accused police personnel until May 16, 2007.

Delegation Met Fadnavis

The constitution of the SIT comes after a delegation led by Padma Shri awardee and social activist Girish Prabhune, who has worked extensively for the welfare of nomadic tribes, particularly the Pardhi community, met Fadnavis along with Kale’s family members and activists. The delegation had sought an independent probe and stringent action against those responsible.

Fadnavis had also directed that stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked against the accused police personnel.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Enhances Compensation For Bokadvira Landowners After 40-Year Wait

Concerns Over Previous Investigation

The family had earlier raised concerns over the involvement of senior IPS officer Sunil Ramanand in the investigation. Ramanand, who is currently serving as Additional Director General of Police, State CID, was serving as Superintendent of Police of the district when the alleged custodial torture took place. The family had therefore sought his transfer from any role connected with the investigation, citing a potential conflict of interest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/