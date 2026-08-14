Bombay HC Enhances Compensation For Bokadvira Landowners After 40-Year Wait

The Bombay High Court has enhanced compensation for Bokadvira landowners in Uran to Rs 1,725 per square metre for land acquired in 1986 for Navi Mumbai’s development | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Nearly 40 years after their land was acquired for the development of Navi Mumbai, landowners in Bokadvira village in Uran will get higher compensation, with the Bombay High Court raising the value of their land from Rs 1,124 to Rs 1,725 per square metre.

Justice Amit Borkar noted that Bokadvira was close to a railway line, roads, industrial areas and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), and was part of the larger development planned for Navi Mumbai. Taking these factors into account, the court raised the land value.

The High Court directed that the compensation payable to the landowners be recalculated at the higher rate. They will also be entitled to applicable interest and other benefits. The judgment was passed on August 10, but the detailed copy was made available on Thursday.

Land Acquired In 1986

The land was acquired in 1986. In one of the cases before the court, 3,690 square metres of land was acquired, while another case involved 5,110 square metres. The government had initially awarded compensation of only around Rs 5 per square metre.

Dissatisfied with the amount, the landowners sought higher compensation.

The Reference Court, in 2021, increased the value to Rs 1,124 per square metre. The state government then challenged the decision before the High Court, arguing that the amount was too high.

The state argued that Bokadvira was mainly agricultural land and did not have sufficient development or basic facilities such as schools, hospitals and industries in 1986.

Development Potential Considered

The High Court, however, said the value of the land could not be decided only by looking at the facilities available in the village at that time. It noted that Bokadvira was close to roads, a railway line, industrial estates and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The village was also part of the larger plan for developing Navi Mumbai.

The court also considered an earlier judgment concerning Bokadvira, in which the value had been fixed at Rs 1,725 per square metre. That judgment had taken into account the location of the land and development around the village.

Justice Borkar said the fact that Bokadvira and nearby villages were covered by the same development plan and their land was acquired for the same purpose was important while deciding compensation.

Compensation Must Reflect Equity

The court observed that “compensation cannot be assessed in a mechanical or formulaic manner” and should be based on “equality, equity, and justice.”

The court also said the lack of civic facilities in Bokadvira in 1986 was already known when the earlier valuation was made and did not prove that the village had significantly lower development potential than nearby areas.

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The court has directed officials to calculate the exact amount payable to each landowner. The Reference Court will verify the calculations, after which the enhanced compensation is to be released.

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