Maharashtra police force reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 215 personnel of the Maharashtra Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,033 in the force, informed the state police on Tuesday.

Out of the total coronavirus positive cases, the active cases stand at 3,107. While 19,681 patients have recovered, the death toll has reached 245.

