 Maharashtra Police Arrest 1,188 In Nylon Manja Crackdown, Seize ₹3.47 Crore Worth Of Deadly Kite String
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Police Arrest 1,188 In Nylon Manja Crackdown, Seize ₹3.47 Crore Worth Of Deadly Kite String

Maharashtra Police Arrest 1,188 In Nylon Manja Crackdown, Seize ₹3.47 Crore Worth Of Deadly Kite String

Maharashtra authorities have arrested 1,188 people for manufacturing, storing, and selling banned nylon manja, confiscating materials worth ₹3.47 crore, the state council was informed on Wednesday. Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said enforcement of the 2023 ban falls under district collectors, local bodies, police, RTO, health, and forest departments.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
The state police have arrested 1,188 persons involved in the manufacturing, storage and sale of nylon manja, the state council was informed on Wednesday. | Representational Image | Sourced

Mumbai: The state police have arrested 1,188 persons involved in the manufacturing, storage and sale of nylon manja, the state council was informed on Wednesday.

₹3.47 Crore Worth of Manja Confiscated

In a written reply submitted to the House, environment minister Pankaja Munde said that the police had confiscated nylon manja worth ₹3.47 crore during the drive. The question, raised by Pravin Darekar and five other members, referred to the lack of information shared with the public in the Vidarbha region despite strong action proposed by the state authorities.

Read Also
Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab Proposes 'Encounter Squad' To Eliminate Drug Syndicates, Congress Expresses...
article-image

Munde said that while the state notified a ban on synthetic manja in 2023, the responsibility for enforcement lies with the concerned district collectors, local bodies, police, RTO, the health department and the forest department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on