Maharashtra Police Arrest 1,188 In Nylon Manja Crackdown, Seize ₹3.47 Crore Worth Of Deadly Kite String

Mumbai: The state police have arrested 1,188 persons involved in the manufacturing, storage and sale of nylon manja, the state council was informed on Wednesday.

₹3.47 Crore Worth of Manja Confiscated

In a written reply submitted to the House, environment minister Pankaja Munde said that the police had confiscated nylon manja worth ₹3.47 crore during the drive. The question, raised by Pravin Darekar and five other members, referred to the lack of information shared with the public in the Vidarbha region despite strong action proposed by the state authorities.

Munde said that while the state notified a ban on synthetic manja in 2023, the responsibility for enforcement lies with the concerned district collectors, local bodies, police, RTO, the health department and the forest department.

