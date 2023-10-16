Maharashtra: PM Modi To Inaugurate 511 Rural Skill Development Centers On October 19

PM Modi | File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 511 rural skill development centers in Maharashtra, named after former Union Minister Pramod Mahajan, on Thursday.

The Prime Minister has taken note of the state's initiative and has graciously accepted the request to inaugurate this program, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, expressing his pride in this development when addressing the media.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 4 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate these skill development centers, dedicated to Pramod Mahajan, through an online event. The Chief Minister shared this information with the media following a meeting to review preparations for the program. During the meeting, Skill Development Commissioner Dr. A Ramaswami provided an overview of the skill development center concept.

"These centers are envisioned as hubs for youth employment and catalysts for rural development. Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of this initiative by agreeing to inaugurate it is a significant moment. Therefore, the program should garner national attention," CM Shinde emphasized to the officials at the meeting. In addition to the Skill Development Ministry, the initiative involves the participation of the Revenue, Industries, and Women and Child Development departments. Schools, colleges, and local representatives, as well as residents in the vicinity of the centers, should also play active roles. To facilitate this, CM Shinde proposed the formation of a coordination committee under the district collector's purview.

Minister for Skill Development, Mangalprabhat Lodha, noted that the concept was born from a pressing need for skill development facilities in rural areas. Addressing this gap is a high priority for PM Modi, as he seeks to prevent youth from migrating to urban centers in search of employment. Minister Lodha also mentioned that the number of centers will likely increase in the future.

