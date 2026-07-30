Maharashtra Plans 'World-Class' Koyna Backwater Festival With Carnival, Floating Market & Adventure Activities |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to make the Koyna Backwater Festival 2026 an international tourism event, with Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai directing officials to expand its scale and introduce several new attractions to boost domestic and international tourism.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the government residence Meghdoot, Desai said the festival, which showcases the natural beauty of the Koyna backwaters along with adventure tourism and local culture, would provide a fresh identity to Maharashtra's tourism sector. He said the preparations were being undertaken in accordance with the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to make the event grander and more attractive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare, former Tourism Director Mangesh Joshi, newly appointed Tourism Director Vikas Pansare, senior Tourism Department officials and representatives of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). District officials from Satara participated through video conferencing.

Officials reviewed the previous edition of the festival and discussed measures to improve facilities and visitor experience. Directions were issued to strengthen the management of tent accommodation, water sports, houseboats, cultural programmes, food festivals, laser shows and drone shows. The minister also instructed officials to install digital screens across the venue to enhance MTDC branding.

To elevate the festival to international standards, Desai directed officials to introduce new attractions, including a carnival, floating market, horse riding, helicopter rides, a kite festival, heritage tours of historic sites and yoga sessions. He also asked the department to implement measures to attract a larger number of tourists from across India and overseas.

The festival is proposed to be held between Christmas and New Year. Desai directed all concerned agencies to coordinate closely on finalising the venue, traffic management, police deployment and tourist safety to ensure the event is organised smoothly and successfully.

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