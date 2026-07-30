Maharashtra Govt Transfers Palghar Land To MSRDC To Expedite Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor Project

The Maharashtra Government has transferred land in Palghar to MSRDC to accelerate work on the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved the transfer of around 0.28.70 hectares of government land in Vasai taluka of Palghar district to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to expedite work on the ambitious Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor.

The decision was taken on the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the government seeks to remove hurdles in the implementation of the major connectivity project.

Land Transfer For Corridor Project

The land, located at Poman village in Vasai taluka and covering Survey/Group Nos. 211/1 and 211/2/1, has been handed over to MSRDC for the project.

The Virar-Alibaug corridor has been classified by the state government as an “urgent public project”. Accordingly, the land has been transferred under Occupancy Class-II tenure at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per square metre, in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

The transfer comes with specific conditions. The land can be used exclusively for the approved Virar-Alibaug corridor project. If the designated use is discontinued, the land will have to be returned to the Maharashtra government without compensation.

Govt Aims To Accelerate Work

Bawankule said the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor was a transformative infrastructure project that would significantly improve connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Konkan region.

Also Watch:

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, efforts are being made to resolve hurdles related to land acquisition and other aspects of the project at a faster pace. The transfer of this land will provide further momentum to the actual execution of the project,” Bawankule said.

He added that the corridor would help ease traffic congestion in the region and give a major boost to industrial and infrastructure development in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/