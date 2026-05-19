Maharashtra Plans To Convert Gateway Of India Diesel Boats To Electric; Low-Interest Loans On Cards |

Mumbai: In a major push towards green transport and fuel conservation, the Maharashtra government has initiated plans to gradually convert diesel-powered boats operating near the Gateway of India into electric boats. The initiative is aimed at promoting eco-friendly marine tourism, reducing fuel costs for boat operators and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and environmental sustainability.

97 Wooden Boats, Most Run on Diesel

Officials said that nearly 97 licensed wooden boats are currently operating in the Gateway of India area and most of them run on diesel. Boat owners reportedly spend up to Rs 1 lakh per month on fuel alone, making operations increasingly expensive. The government believes that shifting to electric boats will significantly reduce operational costs while also helping curb pollution in the coastal region.

A high-level meeting chaired by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane was recently held where Mumbai Bank Chairman Pravin Darekar was also present to discuss financial assistance and special loan schemes through banks for the proposed transition to electric boats. Speaking at the meeting, Minister Rane said the state government intends to introduce a dedicated scheme for converting passenger and fishing boats into electric vessels to encourage sustainable tourism and modernise traditional marine transport systems in Mumbai.

Dedicated Scheme for Passenger, Fishing Boats

As the estimated cost of an electric boat ranges from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 6 crore, the minister directed Mumbai Bank to formulate a separate low-interest loan policy for fisheries societies, private boat owners, associations and individual beneficiaries. He also suggested facilitating cooperative memberships or formation of independent societies to help beneficiaries access various government subsidies and financial assistance schemes more easily.

Read Also Mumbai Muslim MLAs Meet Chief Secretary Over Bakri Eid Transport; Action Ordered Against Vigilantes

In the first phase of the initiative, 25 beneficiaries will be given priority for the scheme. Out of these, the first five beneficiaries will receive electric boats on a pilot basis to test the feasibility and operational efficiency of the project.

Darekar instructed officials to prepare a special financing policy for electric boats and place it for approval in the bank’s upcoming board meeting. The initiative is expected to play a key role in modernising Mumbai’s traditional Koli fishing community while promoting green environment practices, fuel efficiency and modern water tourism infrastructure. Officials expressed confidence that the project would emerge as an important model for sustainable coastal transport in the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/