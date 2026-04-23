Maharashtra Plans Flexible Bike Taxi Permits For Private Two-Wheelers | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a significant policy shift, the Maharashtra transport department is planning to allow private two-wheelers to operate as e-bike taxis through a flexible permit system. The proposal includes issuing temporary permits that can be renewed daily or weekly, potentially allowing even white number plate bikes to carry passengers under defined conditions.

The move is aimed at easing existing restrictions under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, which currently mandate commercial registration and yellow number plates for bike taxi operations. Officials said this requirement has proved impractical for part-time riders and gig workers, limiting participation in the sector. The proposed system is expected to lower entry barriers while bringing thousands of informal operators into a regulated framework.

Under the new plan, aggregators will receive a fixed daily quota of permits. Riders can register their private bikes on these platforms and opt for short-term permits by paying a prescribed fee. “The idea is to balance regulation with flexibility. It will create earning opportunities while ensuring accountability,” a senior transport official said. The government is yet to finalise the fee structure and operational guidelines.

The policy rethink comes amid growing demand for affordable last-mile transport and rising dissatisfaction over the cost of electric vehicles. By allowing existing private bikes to be used commercially on a limited basis, the state hopes to widen access without imposing heavy upfront costs on riders.

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The development also opens the door for aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, whose bike taxi operations are currently under suspension for non-compliance. Officials indicated that fresh permissions may be granted once companies meet revised conditions, especially regarding a phased shift to electric vehicles.

The proposal was recently discussed at a State Transport Authority (STA) meeting, where operators sought more time to align with electric mobility norms. If cleared, the policy could reshape urban mobility in cities like Mumbai and Pune—offering commuters quicker, cheaper options while formalising a fast-growing gig economy segment.

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