Maharashtra Plans Fisheries College In Devgad, Pesticide Testing Lab For Konkan Mangoes |

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday directed officials to immediately prepare and submit a proposal for establishing a new Fisheries College at Devgad in Sindhudurg district under the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth. The proposal will be placed before the State Cabinet for approval.

Meeting Reviews Fisheries Education and Research Plans

The directive was issued during a meeting at Mantralaya attended by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane and senior officials of the Agriculture Department. The meeting reviewed plans for setting up the fisheries college at Devgad as well as strengthening agricultural research infrastructure in the Konkan region.

During the meeting, officials discussed various aspects of the proposed fisheries college, including expansion of fisheries education, utilisation of available land, creation of necessary teaching and administrative posts, identification of land for a permanent campus and allocation of funds for the project. Bharane instructed the concerned authorities to expedite the proposal so that it can be considered by the Cabinet at the earliest.

Proposal Sought for Pesticide Residue Testing Laboratory

The Agriculture Minister also directed the university to submit a proposal for establishing a pesticide residue testing laboratory under the Mango Research Sub-Centre at Rameshwar in Devgad taluka. The proposed laboratory is expected to scientifically test pesticide residues in Alphonso mangoes and other fruit crops grown in the Konkan region.

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Officials said the facility would enable local testing of fruit quality, helping farmers comply with international food safety standards and strengthening the export potential of Konkan's horticultural produce. The laboratory is also expected to reduce dependence on testing facilities outside the region and facilitate faster certification for export consignments.

The state government believes that the twin initiatives—setting up a fisheries college and a pesticide residue testing laboratory—will strengthen higher education, agricultural research and fisheries development in the Konkan region while enhancing opportunities for students, farmers and exporters.

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