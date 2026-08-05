Juhu Redevelopment Gets Major Boost As Centre Eases Defence Restrictions Around Wireless Station | AI

Mumbai: The redevelopment of old buildings and slum settlements located beyond the 100-metre restricted zone around the Signal Transmitting Station (Wireless Centre) at Juhu has received a major boost after the Union Ministry of Defence issued a fresh notification removing long-standing restrictions that had stalled redevelopment for decades.

New SRO Replaces Five-Decade-Old Restriction

The Defence Ministry, through a Gazette Notification issued on August 3, 2026, has withdrawn the nearly 50-year-old SRO 150 and replaced it with a new notification, SRO 33(E). The decision effectively clears the way for redevelopment of buildings and slums situated beyond the 100-metre limit surrounding the defence installation. Earlier, redevelopment restrictions extended up to 500 metres from the wireless station, affecting several residential properties.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of residents living in nearly 200 ageing buildings and densely populated slum clusters in the Juhu area, many of which are more than 75 years old and have remained in a dilapidated condition due to redevelopment restrictions imposed under the Defence Works Act, 1903.

MP Ravindra Waikar Pursued Issue With Centre and State

Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar, who had consistently pursued the issue, welcomed the notification. He had raised the matter in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 on December 18, 2025, highlighting the hardships faced by residents. Waikar also held discussions with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged the Centre to review the restrictions. In addition, he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking their intervention to resolve the issue.

The issue had also been taken up by the Juhu Wireless Affected Residents Association, which submitted a memorandum to the MP demanding changes to the existing rules to facilitate redevelopment. Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav had responded to the matter in writing on January 20, 2026.

With the new notification now in force, redevelopment of unsafe and ageing buildings located outside the 100-metre restricted zone can move forward, paving the way for safer housing and improved living conditions for thousands of affected residents in the Juhu locality.

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