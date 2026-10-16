Maharashtra Plans Fifth Film City In Scenic Guhagar Along Ratnagiri Coast, Eyes ₹100-Crore Initial Investment

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Mumbai: Maharashtra is planning to set up its fifth Film City in the coastal belt of Ratnagiri, with Palshet, Velneshwar and Tavsal villages in Guhagar taluka identified as the proposed location. The project is expected to come up on 125 acres of land under the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and could be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The tourism and cultural affairs departments are preparing a detailed project report for the proposed facility, which aims to provide film production infrastructure in a region known for its scenic beaches and popularity among filmmakers. The government expects an initial investment of around Rs 100 crore, with private players from the entertainment industry likely to be involved in its development, reported Hindustan Times.

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Why Guhagar Chosen For New Film City?

According to an official from the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), Dapoli and Guhagar have long attracted television and film crews because of their natural beauty and coastal landscapes. However, the absence of adequate studios, accommodation and logistical support has made shooting in the region difficult.

The proposed Film City is expected to include two or three studios, accommodation for film crews and dedicated locations for shooting films and television serials. MTDC has been involved in the planning process as it already operates accommodation facilities in the region.

Former Guhagar MLA Taking Active Part In Project

According to the report, former BJP MLA Vinay Natu, who represents the Guhagar region, said he proposed the project after learning about the challenges faced by production teams travelling to the coastal belt. Several Marathi films, including Kaksparsh and Bapya, along with television serials, have been shot in Dapoli and Guhagar.

Natu said discussions with film crews highlighted the lack of infrastructure and logistical assistance comparable to facilities available at Film City in Goregaon and studios in Karjat. The proposed project is expected to address these gaps and encourage more productions to explore the Konkan region.

Shelar Meets Concerned Officials, Seeks Report In A Month

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar held a meeting earlier this week with Natu, MFSCDCL officials and representatives of the tourism department to discuss the proposal. MHADA vice-chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal assured assistance in developing the required infrastructure.

Shelar has directed the cultural affairs department to examine funding options and submit a detailed proposal within a month. He said the project could generate substantial employment opportunities in the surrounding areas while giving a boost to tourism and local economic activity.

The Guhagar proposal is part of the state government's broader plans to expand film production infrastructure. Shelar has already approved a Rs 3,000-crore upgrade of Goregaon’s Film City, while proposals for new facilities in Nagpur and Nashik are also being pursued. The government is additionally considering a Film City on around 150 acres of central government-owned land in Malad.

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