Maharashtra Plans 300-Acre World-Class SRPF Training Centre In Wardha: Minister Pankaj Bhoyar Directs Master Plan

Minister Pankaj Bhoyar has directed officials to prepare the master plan for a 300-acre SRPF training centre designed to accommodate around 2,000 trainees | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra government has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for setting up a modern, world-class training centre of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at Wardha, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Dr Pankaj Bhoyar said on Tuesday.

Bhoyar issued the directions during a review meeting held at the Mantralaya to discuss the proposed SRPF Special Training Institute at Wardha. Additional Director General of SRPF Rajkumar Vhatkar, Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation Verma, Chief Engineer of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Dipali Bhaik, Home Department Deputy Secretary Ajit Kawade, Wardha Collector Vanmathi C. and Wardha Superintendent of Police Saurabh Agrawal were among those present.

A detailed presentation was made on the proposed training institute. The government has proposed developing the centre on around 300 acres, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 2,000 trainees.

Training Centre Facilities

Bhoyar directed officials to incorporate modern academic and training blocks, a simulation laboratory, parade ground, drill areas, sports facilities and obstacle-training zones into the project. The centre should also include hostels and a dining facility to meet the requirements of trainees, he said.

The minister further called for a medical centre, service and utility zones, staff facilities, a VIP guest house, auditorium, conference hall, experience centre and museum to be included in the master plan.

He said the experience centre and museum should showcase the history, traditions and achievements of the SRPF and provide the younger generation with an opportunity to understand the force’s legacy.

‘Stone To Strength’ Concept

The proposed training centre is based on the concept of “Stone to Strength.” The concept draws an analogy between the transformation of stone through processes such as extraction, cutting, shaping, finishing, stabilisation, testing and processing, and the training of police personnel.

Under the concept, recruits would undergo a series of structured stages designed to transform them into capable, disciplined and professionally skilled police personnel.

The proposed site is located around 10 km from Wardha city, 11 km from Wardha railway station and approximately 75 km from Nagpur. Its proximity to the Samruddhi Expressway is expected to provide improved connectivity.

Project Design And Connectivity

Bhoyar directed officials to design the entrance of the institute on the lines of a grand fort gateway, reflecting the character and heritage of Maharashtra. He also instructed that the main road leading to the centre should be 15 metres wide.

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The minister called for the entire project design to be finalised in a systematic, functional and efficient manner, keeping future requirements and the operational needs of the SRPF in mind.

The proposed institute is expected to serve as a modern training hub for the force, with emphasis on physical fitness, discipline, technology-based training, professional skills and overall development of police personnel.

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