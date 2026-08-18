Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Bhoyar Directs MHADA To Resolve Long-Pending Aramnagar Housing And Infrastructure Issues |

Maharashtra Minister of State for Housing Dr Pankaj Bhoyar has directed officials to take immediate steps to resolve the various long-pending issues faced by residents of Aramnagar in the Versova Assembly constituency.

Officials Asked To Find Permanent Solutions To Residents’ Problems

A review meeting was held at Mantralaya to discuss the problems of local residents, including issues related to infrastructure, redevelopment and administrative hurdles. Bhoyar directed the concerned authorities to find appropriate and permanent solutions to the grievances.

Residents of Aramnagar had been raising complaints regarding basic infrastructure, redevelopment-related matters and difficulties in dealing with various administrative processes. Taking note of these concerns, a special review meeting was convened to assess the situation and expedite action.

Bharati Lavekar And Senior Officials Attend Meeting

Former MLA Bharati Lavekar, Mumbai MHADA Chief Officer Borikar, Housing Department Joint Secretary Vidya Hampaya and senior officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Lavekar and officials apprised the minister of the ground situation in Aramnagar and the demands raised by residents. Following the discussions, Bhoyar stressed that the interests of local residents should remain at the centre of administrative decisions.

He directed MHADA officials not to delay the matter and to initiate necessary action at the earliest, strictly within the legal framework and applicable rules.

The minister also instructed officials to speed up pending proposals and approval processes at the administrative level so that residents could receive relief at the earliest. He called for expediting the resolution of issues that have remained pending for several days and directed the concerned authorities to ensure coordinated follow-up until the matters are resolved.

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