Proposed Kushir and Shilar dams aim to strengthen drinking water security across Thane and neighbouring cities by 2031 | Representational Image

Thane, November 24, 2026: For millions of residents across Thane district, water is more than a municipal utility—it is the quiet rhythm of daily life. It shapes early morning routines, sustains bustling neighbourhoods, and anchors the hopes of a rapidly expanding city.

Yet, as population numbers climb and urban centres stretch outwards, securing a reliable supply of drinking water has become one of the most pressing concerns for families across the region.

To meet this rising demand, a major infrastructure push is underway, with plans to construct two new dams—Kushir and Shilar—in the Karjat tehsil of neighbouring Raigad district.

Looking Ahead To 2031

Designed with a capacity of 1,000 million litres per day (MLD) each, the two projects aim to reshape the region's water security over the next five years:

A Lifeline for Thane: Water from the Shilar dam will be dedicated to supplying Thane city, strengthening its long-term water network.

Shared Regional Relief: The Kushir dam is slated to serve Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Khalapur and Khopoli. Meanwhile, the ongoing Kalu dam project is expected to bring much-needed water to Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur and Ulhasnagar.

Target Timeline: Water from these projects is projected to reach households by 2031, with work on the Kalu dam also hoped to be completed soon.

Voices Behind The Plan

The urgency of the district's water crunch took centre stage on Monday during a Janta Darbar (public grievance meeting) held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. Addressing citizens and officials, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik underscored the need to build new water sources with future generations in mind.

Naik shared that an immediate meeting had been convened after the deepening water crisis in Thane district was brought before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reflecting on how the shortage reached its current point, Naik remarked that timely, decisive action by earlier administrations and municipal bodies could have prevented today's acute water problem.

What It Means On The Ground

For residents in fast-growing cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, announcements of future infrastructure often carry both relief and cautious hope.

Naik emphasised that citizens across Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai cannot be left deprived of drinking water. He added that substantial water supplies will also be made available to Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar from the Surya dam.

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At the same time, the minister stressed that proper administrative planning and management must begin immediately. For families watching the calendar towards 2031, the true measure of these projects will not be found in blueprints or capacity figures, but in steady taps, consistent supply and the peace of mind that tomorrow’s growth will not come at the cost of today’s most basic need.

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