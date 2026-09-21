Maharashtra Plans 100 New Accident Response Ambulances At Black Spots, Highways To Cut Golden Hour Delays | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department is planning to deploy 80-100 new ambulances at accident-prone locations across the state to ensure faster medical assistance to road accident victims during the crucial ‘golden hour’. The ambulances are proposed to be purchased using the Road Safety Fund, with black spots, accident-prone stretches and highway sections located far from medical facilities being given priority.

New Ambulance Network to Focus on Road Accident Response

The move is aimed at strengthening the emergency response system specifically for road accidents. At present, ambulances operated through the Public Health Department provide Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) services. However, the proposed Transport Department network will focus on reaching accident sites quickly, providing immediate first aid, stabilising victims and shifting them to the nearest hospital or trauma centre.

Among the routes being considered for deployment are the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg and major highways in the Konkan region, besides accident-prone stretches in remote and tribal areas.

The locations for the ambulances will be identified after considering the number of accidents, black spots, response time and the distance from the nearest trauma care facility. The aim is to station ambulances at locations from where they can reach accident sites within the shortest possible time.

Air ambulance also proposed

The department is also examining the possibility of introducing an air ambulance service for critically injured accident victims. A consultant is proposed to be appointed to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report for the service.

The proposal assumes significance as delays in transporting severely injured victims to hospitals can prove critical during the first hour after an accident. Faster access to emergency care can improve the chances of survival and reduce complications.

Ambulance fares likely to be revised

Separately, the state is working on a new policy for ambulance charges. The existing fare structure, fixed in 2020, is proposed to be revised in view of increased costs of fuel, maintenance, medical equipment, parking and staff salaries.

The current base fares are ₹700 plus ₹10 per km for Maruti vans, ₹840 plus ₹10 per km for Tata Sumo/Matador, ₹980 plus ₹14 per km for Tata 407 and ₹1,190 plus ₹17 per km for AC/ICU ambulances.

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