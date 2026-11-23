Maharashtra: Patient Attacks 2 Intern Doctors At Akola Government Hospital; Video Shows Exact Moments Of Horror |

A patient allegedly assaulted two intern doctors, including a woman, at the Government Medical College and General Hospital (GMCH) in Akola, Maharashtra, triggering protests by medical interns and a suspension of duties. The incident, which was captured on video, has once again raised concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals at government hospitals.

CCTV Captures Exact Moment Of Attack

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The footage shows the patient lying on a stretcher before suddenly charging towards the intern doctors. The two doctors can be seen running away as bystanders and security personnel rush to intervene. Those present eventually overpower the patient and bring the situation under control.

The incident reportedly took place in Ward No. 23, where the patient had been admitted for treatment. He is believed to have been struggling with substance addiction and had been receiving medical attention since the previous day.

Although his condition had reportedly improved, doctors had advised him to remain admitted until the treatment was completed. However, the patient allegedly turned aggressive and attacked an intern doctor. A woman intern who rushed to assist her colleague was also reportedly assaulted.

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Intern Doctors Protest, Demand Better Security

Following the incident, agitated intern doctors approached the hospital administration to report the assault. However, they reportedly found the administrative office closed, while the dean and other senior officials were unavailable. This further angered the interns, who questioned the lack of immediate response from the authorities.

The doctors then suspended their duties and launched a work stoppage, demanding adequate security arrangements on the hospital premises. They questioned how medical professionals could be expected to treat patients when their own safety was not guaranteed.

The incident has renewed concerns over workplace security for doctors and healthcare staff, particularly in busy government hospitals. The focus is now on the hospital administration's response and the steps it will take to prevent similar attacks in the future.

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