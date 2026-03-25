Maharashtra Passes BNS Amendment Bill Unanimously: Stronger Protections For Acid Attack Victims And Digital Sexual Harassment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: To strengthen legal safeguards for women, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, incorporating key provisions to address gaps in existing criminal law—particularly in cases of acid attacks and digital sexual harassment. The Bill, which had earlier received approval in the Assembly, draws from the pending Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, a state initiative designed to ensure stricter punishment for crimes against women.

Shakti Bill’s Journey

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Shakti Bill had been sent for Presidential assent in 2020 but was returned as the Centre was in the process of overhauling criminal laws at the national level.

He pointed out that the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in July 2024—replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code—necessitated a fresh review of state-specific provisions. In response, Maharashtra constituted a committee to examine whether the stringent clauses proposed under the Shakti Bill had been adequately incorporated into the new national framework.

Closing the Gaps

The panel found certain crucial areas lacking. One of the major amendments now introduced ensures that the identity of acid attack victims is legally protected. While existing provisions under the BNS penalise disclosure of identities in certain sexual offence cases, they did not explicitly cover acid attack survivors, even though acid attacks are recognised as a serious offence under separate sections.

Another key provision targets the growing menace of online sexual harassment. The amended law expands the definition of sexual harassment to include acts committed through digital platforms such as emails, social media, and other electronic modes. This includes offensive messages, threats to circulate private images, and other forms of virtual intimidation—areas that were not clearly addressed under the current BNS framework.

Modernising Legal Protections

To deter such offences, the Bill prescribes a punishment of up to three years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine, or both, for those found guilty of online sexual harassment.

Officials said the move reflects the state government’s intent to modernise legal protections in line with emerging forms of crime, particularly those facilitated by technology. The amendments are also seen as an effort to revive key elements of the Shakti Bill within the framework of the updated national criminal law system.

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